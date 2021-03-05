Serious crash - Number 3 Road, Te Puke

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 12:00

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Number 3 Road near Te Puke.

The crash occurred at about 11:30am between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

One person has suffered serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Number 3 Road is closed between Atuaroa Avenue and Macloughlin Drive and diversions are in place.