Serious crash - Number 3 Road, Te Puke

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Number 3 Road near Te Puke.
The crash occurred at about 11:30am between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
One person has suffered serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Number 3 Road is closed between Atuaroa Avenue and Macloughlin Drive and diversions are in place.
