Massey University ranked 34 in QS World ranking for Agriculture and Forestry

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 12:55

Massey University has achieved a QS World University ranking of 34 in the Agriculture and Forestry discipline.

This is the highest of any university in New Zealand in this discipline and places Massey University second in the southern hemisphere.

This high value is in recognition of Massey’s traditional strengths of Agricultural Science, Agribusiness, Horticulture and Animal Science.

The ranking is also a reflection of the closely related disciplines of Food Technology, Environmental and Earth Science, Plant Science, AgriTech and Veterinary Science which both undergraduate and postgraduate students are exposed to through its inter-disciplinary teaching and research approach.

Head of the School of Agriculture and Environment Professor Paul Kenyon says Massey is unique not only in New Zealand, but in many respects worldwide, by having world-leading researchers and teachers across all of these disciplines, together on one site contributing to agriculture.

"I am proud to lead this group of world-class researchers and educators who are focusing on increasing the productivity and profitability of New Zealand’s Agricultural economy and doing so in a sustainable manner."

Massey University has experienced student growth in its undergraduate Agricultural and Horticultural programmes this year which Professor Kenyon says is another sign Massey is providing a leading education in this discipline.

Not only is the amount and quality of the science teaching and research undertaken used to determine the QS ranking, so too is employer satisfaction of graduate students and academic reputation, in both of which Massey scored highly.

Professor Kenyon says he was pleased to see this, as it indicates that the programmes at Massey are meeting the needs of the industry they’re heading out into.

"It’s great to see that our students are heading into the world with the skills and knowledge to really benefit employers and the industry as a whole."