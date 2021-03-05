Level 2 water restrictions lifted - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 14:01

Current water restrictions have been lifted and Level 1 restrictions are back in effect, meaning household sprinklers can be used again at any time of the day.

Team leader for drinking water Judith Robertson says water use in the city has reduced to levels which can be supplied from the Waingake Water Treatment Plant.

"The excessive water demand and peak usage that was happening on hot days has stopped and the water storage dams at Mangapoike are at 85 percent full which is good for this time of the year."

With the reduced water demand, the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant has now been turned off.

"The change in water restriction from level 2 to level 1 means sprinklers at home may be used throughout the day. People are still asked to keep using water cautiously and avoid wastage."

For a full list of water saving tips, check our website.