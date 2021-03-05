People who evacuated their homes in red zone in Hawke's Bay can now return

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 14:02

This message is current and replaces ALL previous messages for this event.

GNS Science has advised that the largest waves have now passed.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald says all people who evacuated their homes in the red zones can now return.

But he is warning that strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore are still expected.

"Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

"People should keep out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries until told otherwise," says Mr Macdonald.

Please continue to check the HB Civil Defence Emergency Management facebook page for the latest information.