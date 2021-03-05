A big year for parks: have your say on plans - Hastings District Council

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 15:53

Three Hastings parks are under the microscope this year, and Hastings District Council wants to ensure it gets as much input from residents as it can before it prepares any plans.

Eskdale Park and Frimley Park will each get their first 10-year Reserve Management Plans, while the Tainui, Tauroa, Tanner and Hikanui Reserve Management Plan is being reviewed.

Reserve Management Plans identify how a park or reserve will be managed, protected and developed; canvassing everything from asset management and development, to planting and grounds care.

There are three opportunities for public feedback during the process, which starts tomorrow [March 6].

The first phase, which runs until April 23, asks people how they use the park, what they like about the park, and how they think it could be improved.

On-line copies of a survey will be available from Saturday, March 6 (www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz), while hard copies will be available from Tuesday, March 9, in pockets attached to signs at the parks, Hastings’ libraries, and Council’s offices in Lyndon Rd Easts.

A Coffee in the Park event is being held at each of the parks, so residents can talk to the parks team about their vision. All of these will be widely advertised. At the same time, data on park use will be gathered.

The information from that first stage will be used to develop key themes and concepts, which will be made public for further input. Following that a draft plan for each will be prepared and formal submissions will be called for.

"You can have a say on just one of the parks, or you may want to submit your ideas on all three. We encourage everyone with an interest in the parks and reserves to fill in Council’s My Voice My Choice surveys," said Hastings District Council Eco District Subcommittee chair Ann Redstone.

"It is important to remember that while our parks and reserves are for all of us who use them now, we also need to be thinking about how our grandchildren and their children might use them. We are the kaitiaki, charged with looking ahead for future generations, and that is a responsibility."

Council has added steps to its usual process for these plan preparations, including engaging a research company that will provide Council with independent data and analysis on park use, said Public Spaces Planning Manager Rachel Stuart.

"We are assuring everyone that their views will be taken into account as we work through this plan to make the very best of these parks, for all of our current and future users."

The Coffee in the Park days in this round of community consultation:

Eskdale Park: 11am to 1pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021

Tainui, Tanner, Tauroa and Hikanui Reserves: Tainui Reserve (Keirunga Rd entrance) 11am to 1pm, Sunday, March 21, 2021

Frimley Park: 11am to 1pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021.