Alert level change welcome news for Aucklanders, says Mayor Goff

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 16:14

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move Auckland to Level 2 from 6am on Sunday will be welcome news for all Aucklanders.

"Moving strongly and quickly to contain this outbreak has once again proved effective in stopping the spread of community transmission and I thank all the Aucklanders who have followed the rules of Level 3 over the past week," he says.

"This cooperation has helped to ensure that the initial cases detected in the community have not spread any further, meaning that we can now step down alert levels and return to a more normal level of activity.

"This is encouraging news and with the vaccine roll-out now underway there is a lot to be hopeful for. Given this is Auckland’s fourth lockdown, the vaccination of Aucklanders needs to be prioritized over areas less impacted by the virus and I will continue to advocate to government for this.

"The vaccine has been administered to millions of people worldwide and has proven safe and effective. I would encourage all Aucklanders to take advantage of it when it becomes available.

"We’re still in level 3 until Sunday, so Friday and Saturday are not a time to go partying. Please, stay home and follow the rules."