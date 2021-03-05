Closing the Gaps success story - Gore District Council

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 16:24

A scheme that helps people who have lost their job due to COVID-19 into sustainable employment is proving a success story in Gore. Closing the Gaps has been running for only six weeks, but has already helped 25 people into employment.

The scheme is delivered by the Gore District Council in partnership with the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, Ministry of Social Development and Hokonui Huanui.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said the response to date shows there is a need not only to help people looking for employment, but also connecting businesses with potential employees.

"The majority of businesses the Closing the Gaps team has interviewed throughout the Gore District are looking for employees, so I am confident the number of placements is likely to increase."

For Paige Walker, originally from Te Anau, Closing the Gaps has given her a chance to complete her hairdressing apprentice.

Paige lost her job in Te Anau due to COVID-19. Relocating to Gore, she was recruited by Gore hairdresser Chapter 2. Closing the Gaps helped Chapter 2 owner Karla Graves access funding to support Paige during her transition into the new role.

"Given Paige is new to Gore, the funding has meant we can promote her to help her build up a client base," Mrs Graves said.

Closing the Gaps was also there to support Gore decorating business Kim McDowall Painting to access funding to purchase tools, equipment and first aid training for one of its newest employees Hope Cross.

Hope also had help from The Hub, in Brennan Lane, where she was given advice around writing a CV and interview techniques. This support will continue over the coming weeks to ensure she is set up to succeed.

Kim McDowall said he was grateful for the assistance available to help new employees into the trade.

"The financial and back up assistance enables any employer to employ new staff and train them into trades for the future," he said,

Anyone potential employers and job seekers can find out more about Closing the Gaps by contacting coordinator Mark McCann, phone 2090330, or through The Hub.