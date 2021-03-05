Man in custody following Police operation in Mt Albert

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 17:20

Police can now advise that an earlier operation in the Mt Albert area has been concluded without further incident.

At around 2.32pm, Police approached a suspicious vehicle in Whitaker Place, central Auckland to speak with the driver.

Before officers could speak with the driver, he fled the area.

This vehicle was not pursued by Police, however following enquiries the driver was later located at a Mt Albert address.

At the address, the man had barricaded himself inside the property and made threats that he was in possession of a firearm.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad, along with the Police Eagle helicopter, were deployed to the area given the nature of the incident.

Police had been negotiating with the man and a period later he walked outside of the property where he was taken into custody without further incident.

AOS members have cleared the address and at this stage no firearm has been located.

Cordons have since been lifted.

No charges have been laid at this stage, however the man taken into custody is currently assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police would like to acknowledge Mt Albert residents for their cooperation throughout this operation.