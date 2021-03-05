Arrests made following Western Bay thefts

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 20:20

Four people have been arrested following a series of search warrants executed in Greerton, Pyes Pa, Welcome Bay, Papamoa, Bethlehem and Athentree.

The warrants were related to a series of thefts from cars that have occurred over the last several weeks in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The people responsible would steal valuable items but target wallets and use the cards to purchase items throughout the Western Bay, fraudulently purchasing thousands of dollars’ worth of goods with the paywave cards.

They are due to appear in Tauranga District Court on charges relating to theft and fraud over the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are still seeking other people in relation to this offending.

A significant amount of property has been recovered with owners yet to be confirmed.

They include tools, wallets, sunglasses and bags.

If you recognise any of these items, please contact Greerton Police on 105.