One dead following Governors Bay crash

Saturday, 6 March, 2021 - 18:57

One person has died following the serious crash on Governors Bay Teddington Road earlier this afternoon.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred around 3:55pm between Allandale Lane and Church Lane.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car was also seriously injured in the crash.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination, with a diversion in place via the Summit Road.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.