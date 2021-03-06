Two lucky Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 6 March, 2021 - 20:37

Two Lotto players from Napier and Nelson will be celebrating in style after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Richmond Night N Day in Nelson and on MyLotto to a player from Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Richmond Night N Day should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

From 6:00am on Sunday 7 March, Auckland moves to Alert Level 2 and the rest of the country moves to Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country can open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19