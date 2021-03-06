Road re-open following Governors Bay crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Governors Bay Teddington Road has re-opened following the fatal crash this afternoon.
The crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, occurred around 3:55pm.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Police would like to thank road users and residents for their patience while the road was closed.
The circumstances of the crash are now under investigation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice