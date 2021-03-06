Car fire on Chapel Road in Flat Bush

Saturday, 6 March, 2021 - 21:35

Police have received reports of a vehicle fire on Chapel Road at 8.10pm this evening.

Initial reports indicate a body may be in the vehicle.

Police and FENZ are at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are there.

Cordons are in place at Chapel Road and Ormiston Road, and Stancombe Road and Chapel Road.

An investigation is underway into the incident and a scene examination will take place tomorrow.