One dead following Matakana crash near Warkworth

Saturday, 6 March, 2021 - 22:15

One person has died following the serious crash on Matakana Road north of Warkworth Auckland at about 6pm this evening.

The single vehicle crash occurred between Oak River Drive and Wright Road.

Sadly, the occupant of the vehicle has since died of their injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit complete a scene examination.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.