Fatal crash in Buller District

One person died following a single-car crash on Mai Mai Valley Road last night.
At around 8:35pm Police received a report that a car had gone off the road.
Emergency services attended and a person was declared deceased at the scene.
A second occupant sustained minor injuries.
The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.
