Person dead following car fire

Sunday, 7 March, 2021 - 07:36

Police investigating a vehicle fire in Flat Bush yesterday can now confirm a person has died.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Chapel Road about 8.10pm.

A body was located inside the vehicle.

Cordons will remain in place this morning while the scene is examined.

Police are making enquiries to determine what has occurred and are not in a position to comment further at this time.

Anyone with information that may assist those enquiries is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210306/4193.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.