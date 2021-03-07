Car removed from scene following Flat Bush fire

Sunday, 7 March, 2021 - 18:40

Police continue to make enquiries following the unexplained death of a person in Flat Bush yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire on Chapel Road about 8.10pm.

A body was found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle and the victim were removed this afternoon following completion of a scene examination and the vehicle will be subject to further investigation.

The site has now been blessed and it has been released back to the public.

Police are still working to identify the victim and a post mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow.