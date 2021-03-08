Women's Liberation Aotearoa call for consultation on sex self ID

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 05:00

Women's Liberation Aotearoa (WLA) is calling on Jan Tinetti, the Minister for Women, to consult with women across New Zealand about the sex self ID provisions in the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill.

"The women and girls of New Zealand will be affected by this Bill. The provisions make it possible for any man to change his birth certificate to say he was born female, with no need for medical or court oversight" say the group. "Anyone with a bit of common sense and decency can see that this will affect women and girls. It's International Women's Day, and we say to Jan Tinetti, the Minister for Women that she should make sure that every woman in New Zealand has an opportunity to consider these changes and submit her views on it. This particularly applies for MÄori women, who should specifically be consulted on the matter, under the Treaty of Waitangi."

The left-wing women's organisation is concerned there has still been no public consultation on the "sex self ID" provisions that were added to the Bill after the select committee process. In 2019, then Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin deferred the Bill, following advice from the Crown Law Office, stating that there had not been adequate public consultation. However, the only consultation since was with a closed working group consisting only of people who support the changes to the Bill. Tinetti is responsible for the Bill in her role as Minister of Internal Affairs. "People who claim to have a transgender identity can already apply to make a change to their birth certificate through the Family Court", says the group. "That process has been simplified further and made free of charge. Transgender people's concerns have been listened to and acted on. Now it's time for Jan Tinetti, the Minister for Women, as well as for Internal Affairs, to listen to the women of Aotearoa New Zealand. She needs to show how she will ensure there is no conflict between the proposed changes to the Bill and women’s existing sex-based rights under the Human Rights Act and the rights of MÄori women under the Treaty of Waitangi. If she cannot do that, then we demand that she withdraw the sex self ID provisions from the Bill.

Members of WLA will join other women’s groups in a protest demonstration outside the Ministry for Women’s Affairs and the Department of Internal Affairs on International Women’s Day, Monday 8 March