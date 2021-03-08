Christchurch Police make arrests following complaints of dangerous driving

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 09:35

Statement to be attributed to Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd:

South Island Police were on alert yesterday after receiving a number of complaints about two late model Mercedes cars allegedly driving dangerously and speeding.

One of the vehicles was seen by a Police unit in Tarras, Central Otago but failed to stop when signalled to do so.

We had information to suggest both vehicles were travelling to Picton and staff throughout the South island were actively looking for these cars.

At about 11.30pm both vehicles were located at an address in central Christchurch.

Police completed a search of the property and located two firearms, methamphetamine and cannabis.

As a result, two patched members of the Headhunters MC gang and a gang prospect, were arrested.

One of the men, aged 47, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis, and a 37-year-old man with obstructing Police.

They are both due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Further charges are being considered.

Both vehicles have been impounded.

The actions of these drivers caused considerable concern for members of the community prompting them to get in touch with Police.

Our staff worked diligently to locate these vehicles and their occupants and we are pleased with the outcome.