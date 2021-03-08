New inscriptions added to Memory of the World NZ heritage register

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 12:04

Five new collections of New Zealand’s legal, literature, photography, art and te reo treasures added to the UNESCO Memory of the World Aotearoa New Zealand Register

The new inscriptions on the prestigious UNESCO Memory of the World Aotearoa New Zealand Register expand the variety and depth of the Register, and brings the number of items inscribed since 2011 to 45.

These inscriptions cover a range of topics with all of the five demonstrating the importance of language and words - written, artistic, creative, legal - in the heritage of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Announcing the new inscriptions at the National Library of New Zealand on Tuesday 9 March, Memory of the World New Zealand Chair Jane Wild said, "Once again the Memory of the World Trust Committee is delighted to celebrate these special collections that record Aotearoa New Zealand’s distributed documentary heritage."

"We want to highlight the value of diverse and unique collections for future research to develop and strengthen understanding of how Aotearoa New Zealand has developed, in a variety of spheres."

Receiving the honour are:

- Crown Purchase Deeds (Archives New Zealand)

- Robin Hyde Literary and personal papers (Alexander Turnbull Library and the University of Auckland)

- Olaf Petersen Collection (Auckland War Memorial Museum)

- Colin and Anne McCahon Papers (Hocken Collections)

- Suzanne Aubert’s Manuscript of MÄori Conversation (Sisters of Compassion).

Presenting the certificates at an event held at the National Library in Wellington, Ms Wild said,

"In 2020 and 2021 we have new appreciation and increased awareness of the significance of documentary heritage as we grapple with COVID-19 collecting and the harvesting of born digital content. But looking back at archives from the 19th and earlier 20th centuries allows fresh perspectives today. For example, Suzanne Aubert’s "Manuscript of MÄori Conversation" shows an awareness in the late 19th century of the value for English speakers of learning the MÄori language, and vice versa".

The collections being inscribed are:

- Crown Purchase Deeds, held by Archives New Zealand’s Wellington Office. There are around 6.300 Deeds covering agreements all over Aotearoa New Zealand, dating mostly from 1840-1905. Each Deed generally includes legal and physical descriptions of the land, maps or plans, conditions of sale, the purchase price, names and tohu of tÅ«puna, and records of payment. They document the original alienation of MÄori land and customary title by the Crown, which by the mid-1860s included two-thirds of Aotearoa New Zealand and virtually the whole of Te Waipounamu, the South Island.

- Robin Hyde literary and personal papers, held by the Alexander Turnbull Library and Special Collections at the University of Auckland, include literary manuscripts, notebooks, photo albums, and correspondence.

o Her papers are a rich literary and historical resource (throughout her own battle with mental illness, the Great Depression and the lead up to World War Two) for interested academics and students and have been a source of

inspiration for contemporary film makers, playwrights and writers.

- Olaf Petersen Collection, held at Auckland War Memorial Museum, consists of over 50,000 images by Aotearoa New Zealand’s pre-eminent nature photographer, from the early 1930s to the 1980s. The images are significant historic documentation which connect with global concerns around climate change and fragile ecosystems that will register strongly with current and future generations of New Zealanders.

- Colin and Anne McCahon Papers, held by the Hocken Collections, document their life and work from 1918 until 1987. The papers, and in particular the letters between friends and family, provide a picture of their lives, the development of their art and their connections with significant figures in the art world.

o Colin McCahon is widely recognised as a crucial figure in New Zealand art and art education, and well as his painting, Colin designed sets for theatre productions, designed stained glass windows, and produced murals for public buildings. Colin worked until the early 1980s, and died in 1987. Anne continued to produce illustrations, paintings and ceramic work until her death in 1993.

- Suzanne Aubert’s "Manuscript of MÄori Conversation", held by the Sisters of Compassion, is the manuscript of a phrase book offering wide-ranging

communicative phrases, in addition to a grammar summary, a vocabulary section and a lively dramatised English-MÄori adaptation of an excerpt from Sir George Grey’s 1854 work on MÄori mythology and traditions

The preface makes clear that the phrase book was written both for the Sisters of St Joseph based at the mission on the Whanganui River, and was destined generally to help Europeans and MÄori to learn one another’s language.

View more information about the new inscriptions, including photographs, on the

Memory of the World New Zealand’s website www.unescomow.nz