Come out, come out, wherever you are - council

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 13:29

Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington will be bursting with all the colours of the rainbow as we celebrate our queer community with two weeks of events and activities for the Pride Festival.

Supported by Wellington City Council, and organised by groups within the community, the Pride Festival will open on Saturday 13 March with a gala evening - He TÄngata, and will include the popular queer fair Out in the City, Pride Ball, and the annual HÄ«koi.

Wellington City Council will also be getting involved with a Pride roller disco, hoisting rainbow flags in the city, Wellington libraries will be hosting queer friendly events and activities, there’ll be queer related films on at Space Place, the Cable Car and MFC will be lit up in rainbow glory, and Thorndon Pool will be hosting its inaugural night for trans/gender diverse folks and friends.

COVID-19 has impacted the creative and cultural communities, and many of the LGBTQI members are included in this. Support for the Pride Festival recognises the place the Festival has in the life and vitality of the city, says Mayor Andy Foster.

"Wellington City Council is a proud supporter of our rainbow community, and we are committed to ensuring the capital is a place where we celebrate diversity and inclusion. It’s fantastic to see 1000s of people participating at all levels of the Festival Programme and I want to welcome all our visitors and residents to the 2021 Pride Festival," says Mayor Foster.

The Out in the Pool Party at Thorndon Pool is a new event on the queer calendar, and Councillor Teri O’Neill says it’s a great addition to the Pride Festival.

"The Out in the Pool Party is an exciting first for Pride - specifically for the transgender, gender diverse and non-binary communities and allies to enjoy a safe and welcoming space, especially for those who may feel uncomfortable swimming in public facilities.

"Our pools teams will also be trialling new gender-neutral signage with icons that just depict the facilities that are available.

"Pride is about empowering all members of the community to feel like they have a place to be. We recognise the impact and history of Pride and community members in Te Whanganui-a-Tara and strive to continue celebrating diversity and inclusion in the capital city."

Key events (subject to Alert Level status):

Sat 13 March | Pride Roller Disco at Kilbirnie Recreation Centre

Sat 13 March | He TÄngata at the Opera House

Sun 14 March | Out in the Pool Party at Thorndon Pool

Sun 14 March | Brief Story from the Green Planet at Space Place

Sun 14 March | Rainbow Storytime with Hugo Grrrl at Johnsonville Library

Mon 15 March | Rainbow Storytime with Hugo Grrrl at Karori Library

Fri 19 March | Queer Stories: Discovering LGBTQIA+ History at Newtown Library

Sat 20 March | Rainbow Storytime with Hugo Grrrl at Kilbirnie Library

Sat 20 March | The Pride Ball at Hunter Lounge

Sun 21 March | Rainbow Storytime with Hugo Grrrl at Te Awe Library

Sun 21 March | Rio Girls at Space Place

Sat 27 March | Out in the City in Michael Fowler Centre

Sat 27 March | Pride HÄ«koi

Tues 30 March | An LGBTQIA+ Youth Exhibition at OuterSpaces

#Pridefestival