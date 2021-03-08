Sir Peter Blake's lucky red socks are back - BLAKE

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 13:25

Together with The Warehouse Group, BLAKE (formerly The Sir Peter Blake Trust) has launched Red Socks for 2021.

These new Red Socks (75% organic cotton, 22% recycled polyester and 100% lucky!) are available in store and online from The Warehouse for just $5 a pair.

BLAKE CEO James Gibson says: "Since 1995, when Sir Peter Blake and Team New Zealand made yachting history by winning the America’s Cup, red socks have become a symbol of backing the Kiwi spirit, stepping up and showing the world what great teamwork and leadership can do to achieve extraordinary things for our nation.

"After a challenging year of Covid-19 lockdowns and event cancellations, we’d love to see Kiwis from all over Aotearoa in a pair of red socks, whether they’re cheering from the America’s Cup Village or watching the yacht racing live from their living room in Gore."

For every pair sold, The Warehouse will generously donate $2.50 to BLAKE to help them continue Sir Peter Blake’s environmental leadership legacy. They do this through environmental leadership programmes that aim to inspire people to care for the environment and prepare them to lead a sustainable future for Aotearoa.

Red Socks can be purchased online or in store at The Warehouse.

Watch the video about Sir Peter Blake’s lucky red socks - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1neaVJF-zA