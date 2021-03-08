Second anniversary a time to come together again - council

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 13:29

This Saturday’s National Remembrance Service will be an opportunity to remember those who died in the Christchurch mosque attacks two years ago, stand in solidarity with everyone affected and come together as a nation that truly values diversity.

Fifty-one people died as a result of the shootings at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on 15 March 2019 and many others were injured and traumatised.

To mark the second anniversary of the attacks, the Remembrance Service, Ko TÄtou, TÄtou We Are One, will be held this Saturday 13 March 2020, at Christchurch Arena.

Last year’s National Remembrance Service to mark the second anniversary was cancelled due to COVID-19. With Christchurch currently at alert level 1, the event can proceed. Measures will be put in place to help keep people safe, including encouraging physical distancing and people using the NZ COVID tracer app. All attendees will be encouraged to consider wearing a mask at the event.

The programme for this year’s service has been based on what was planned for last year, put together with input from those most affected by the attacks, including survivors and families of the victims.

Those who died in the attacks will be honoured in a Portrait of Remembrance on screen at the event, while the names of those who died are read.

The service will be jointly led by the local Muslim community, Christchurch City Council standing with NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri as mana whenua, and the Government.

Hon Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch, says the second anniversary is an opportunity for people to come together in unity, as they did in the wake of the attacks.

"We can join together to remember those who died and were injured and traumatised, along with the people who responded, from bystanders to the emergency services and hospital staff.

"It is also an opportunity to reflect on the response which rejected hatred and division and embraced love, compassion and unity."

The event is being held on 13 March, rather than the actual anniversary, as it’s hoped holding it on a weekend day will allow more people to attend.

The full order of service and further details will be released in coming days.

The event can be held as Christchurch is at COVID alert level 1. To help keep everyone safe, people from areas still at alert level 2 are asked to watch the livestream, rather than attend the event in person.

The service is free to attend however due to limited capacity in Christchurch Arena, bookings will be required. Tickets are available here - https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=WEAREONE21