Council cash boost for community group - council

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 13:50

A $63,614 infrastructure grant from the Far North District Council has helped fit out a purpose-built facility for a local community group.

Around 150 people, including Far North Mayor John Carter, turned out for the official opening of Kerikeri Men’s Shed’s new premises last month (Wednesday 24 February).

The organisation, which brings men together in one community space to meet, share their skills and make things, successfully applied for financial support from the 2019/20 Infrastructure Grant Fund. That funding has been used to fit out the Kapiro Road premises with a large woodwork area, separate engineering workshop and a communal area with a kitchen.

The 540sq m building, which has been secured on a 12-year lease, replaces the group’s former, much smaller, premises on State Highway 10.

Mayor John Carter congratulated the men on their new facilities and noted the contribution they make to the Kerikeri community. "These are people who remember that the most important thing we can do for our community is to give back to it," he says.

"As well as the practical side of the Shed, it also helps with men’s mental health by developing a sense of camaraderie and support, particularly once they retire and need to find a new purpose. It’s about giving the men the chance to chat and develop new friendships."

Kerikeri Men’s Shed Chairman Kevin Mahoney thanked the "very generous" and significant benefactors of the shed, including the Council, local building suppliers and other sponsors.

"Because the members are so important to the Shed, this will enable us to do whatever the members want. All the extra space gives us many more options," says Mr Mahoney.

"Originally the shed was focused on woodworking projects. Over the years, some members drifted away as they were more interested in metal working than wood. Thus, in the new shed we have also developed an engineering section. Members can move between the two as they wish. In time, we expect to open additional sections subject to sufficient support.

"Currently being the only Shed in the Mid North, we are looking at new initiatives in the wider community. Last year we became a sponsor of the Otiria Rugby Club. Additional new initiatives have been proposed, and we look forward to rolling them out as time and support allows."

Kerikeri Men’s Shed now has around 75 members and is involved in projects such as making park benches for Council contractor, Recreational Services, building traps for the Department of Conservation, as well as building Kerikeri Christmas Trees last year out of old pallets.

Other projects that have previously benefited from the Council’s Infrastructure Grant Fund include Coopers Beach Bowling Club, Kaikohe Basketball Court, the Raiatea Museum and the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park.