Night works at Puhoi Road intersection

People travelling through the Pūhoi area over the next two months should be aware of planned works to widen Pūhoi Road, in preparation for the new Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to

Warkworth motorway on and off ramps. For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night.

Work on the south side of Pūhoi Road is set to start on Sunday 14 March 2021 and will last for two months, continuing until mid-May 2021. Work will take place at night from Sunday to Thursday between 7:00pm and 4:00am.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place on Pūhoi Road and State Highway 1 traffic wishing to turn into Pūhoi Road while these night works happen. Traffic management is in place for the safety of road users and the team carrying out the work. NX2 asks road users to please slow down and be prepared for a short wait if travelling through these works at night.

"Safety is our highest priority, and a reduced speed limit of 30km/h will be in place while the nightworks take place. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey," says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

NX2 acknowledges the inconvenience of these works caused and thank you for your patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

The new Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between

Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our web site nx2group.com