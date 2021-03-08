Bus crash on Shenandoah Highway

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 17:45

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Shenandoah Highway, near Maruia Saddle Road.

A school bus crashed into a ditch about 4:20pm.

Three people have sustained serious injuries and two have sustained moderate injuries.

Multiple rescue helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.