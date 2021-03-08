Crash on SH 1, Timaru-Temuka Highway

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 18:35

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH 1, the Timaru-Temuka highway, near Temuka.

The crash between two vehicles occurred just after 6pm.

Indications are that several people have suffered moderate to serious injuries.

The road is closed between Station Road and King Street and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.