Arrest made following Waltham incident

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 20:15

One person has been arrested following a robbery and an assault in Christchurch today.

About 4pm Police received a report of a robbery on Ensors Road, Waltham.

A person had been threatened with a knife and their phone had been taken.

A short time later, Police received a second report of an assault on Isabella Place.

A person had been stabbed and was seriously injured.

Police located the man at a Mackenzie Courts address and he was taken into custody.

A 31-year-old male has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of assaulting Police.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, 9 March.