Arrest made following Waltham incident

One person has been arrested following a robbery and an assault in Christchurch today.
About 4pm Police received a report of a robbery on Ensors Road, Waltham.
A person had been threatened with a knife and their phone had been taken.
A short time later, Police received a second report of an assault on Isabella Place.
A person had been stabbed and was seriously injured.
Police located the man at a Mackenzie Courts address and he was taken into custody.
A 31-year-old male has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of assaulting Police.
He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, 9 March.
