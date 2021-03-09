BSA 'draws a line' under complaints about te reo

|
The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has drawn a line under complaints about the use of te reo MÄori in broadcasts.
The BSA said it had received 27 enquiries about the language’s use since June last year - five times as many in the same period the year before. Two of these resulted in formal complaints.
In a recent decision about te reo featuring in news and current affairs programmes on TVNZ, the BSA found there were no standards issues to consider. It declined to determine the complaint.
The Authority said te reo MÄori was an official New Zealand language and noted its use was protected and promoted by existing law.
"A complaint about the use of te reo MÄori does not raise an issue of harm as envisaged by the standards. The use of te reo MÄori is an editorial decision for broadcasters."
The BSA encourages broadcasters to respond to such complaints indicating that it is not a breach of standards to broadcast in te reo MÄori.
You can read the Authority’s decisions here: https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/
Kua mutu i te BSA te tirotiro amuamu mÅ te reo MÄori
Kua whakatau Te Mana Whanonga KaipÄho (BSA) ki te whakamutu i tana tirotiro i ngÄ amuamu mÅ te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori i roto i ngÄ whakapÄhotanga.
Ko te kÄ« a te BSA, kua whiwhi i ngÄ uiui e 27 mÅ te whakamahinga o te reo mai i te marama o Pipiri i tÄrÄ tau - e rima whakareanga ake te nui i ÄrÄ i tukuna i te tau i mua atu. Ko te hua o te rua o Änei ko ngÄ amuamu Åkawa.
I roto i tÄtahi whakatau i nÄ noa nei mÅ te reo MÄori i roto i ngÄ hÅtaka kawe pÅ«rongo a TVNZ, i tau te BSA kÄrekau he take whanonga hei whakaarotanga. I whakanau ki te whakatau i te amuamu.
Ko te kÄ« a te Mana Whanonga, he reo mana te reo MÄori o Aotearoa, me te kÄ« anÅ e tiakina ana, e whakatairangatia ana hoki tÄna whakamahinga e te ture.
"E kore e tipu te take tÅ«kino i ngÄ amuamu mÅ te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori pÄrÄ i pohewatia e ngÄ tikanga whanonga. He whakataunga takatÄ te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ kaiwhakapÄho."
E akiaki ana te BSA i ngÄ kaiwhakapoho kia urupare atu ki Änei momo amuamu mÄ te tohu ake kÄore te whakapÄho i roto i te reo MÄori e takahi i ngÄ tikanga whanonga. Ka taea e koe te pÄnui i ngÄ whakatau a te Mana Whanonga i konei:
https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/
