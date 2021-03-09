BSA 'draws a line' under complaints about te reo

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 11:00

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has drawn a line under complaints about the use of te reo MÄori in broadcasts.

The BSA said it had received 27 enquiries about the language’s use since June last year - five times as many in the same period the year before. Two of these resulted in formal complaints.

In a recent decision about te reo featuring in news and current affairs programmes on TVNZ, the BSA found there were no standards issues to consider. It declined to determine the complaint.

The Authority said te reo MÄori was an official New Zealand language and noted its use was protected and promoted by existing law.

"A complaint about the use of te reo MÄori does not raise an issue of harm as envisaged by the standards. The use of te reo MÄori is an editorial decision for broadcasters."

The BSA encourages broadcasters to respond to such complaints indicating that it is not a breach of standards to broadcast in te reo MÄori.

You can read the Authority’s decisions here: https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/

Kua mutu i te BSA te tirotiro amuamu mÅ te reo MÄori

Kua whakatau Te Mana Whanonga KaipÄho (BSA) ki te whakamutu i tana tirotiro i ngÄ amuamu mÅ te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori i roto i ngÄ whakapÄhotanga.

Ko te kÄ« a te BSA, kua whiwhi i ngÄ uiui e 27 mÅ te whakamahinga o te reo mai i te marama o Pipiri i tÄrÄ tau - e rima whakareanga ake te nui i ÄrÄ i tukuna i te tau i mua atu. Ko te hua o te rua o Änei ko ngÄ amuamu Åkawa.

I roto i tÄtahi whakatau i nÄ noa nei mÅ te reo MÄori i roto i ngÄ hÅtaka kawe pÅ«rongo a TVNZ, i tau te BSA kÄrekau he take whanonga hei whakaarotanga. I whakanau ki te whakatau i te amuamu.

Ko te kÄ« a te Mana Whanonga, he reo mana te reo MÄori o Aotearoa, me te kÄ« anÅ e tiakina ana, e whakatairangatia ana hoki tÄna whakamahinga e te ture.

"E kore e tipu te take tÅ«kino i ngÄ amuamu mÅ te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori pÄrÄ i pohewatia e ngÄ tikanga whanonga. He whakataunga takatÄ te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ kaiwhakapÄho."

E akiaki ana te BSA i ngÄ kaiwhakapoho kia urupare atu ki Änei momo amuamu mÄ te tohu ake kÄore te whakapÄho i roto i te reo MÄori e takahi i ngÄ tikanga whanonga. Ka taea e koe te pÄnui i ngÄ whakatau a te Mana Whanonga i konei:

https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/