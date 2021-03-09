Overdue fisherman on the Tekapo Canal

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 14:00

A search and rescue operation is underway after a man failed to return home from a fishing trip in the Twizel-Tekapo area on Saturday 6 March.

Police received a report of the man overdue from a fishing trip on Sunday evening.

The man's car was located at Irishman Creek yesterday.

Police will be searching the Tekapo Canal with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad this afternoon.

A further update will be provided when able.