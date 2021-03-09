Short southbound detour in place for SH2 near Mangatarata from Wednesday - NZTA

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 15:05

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises a detour will be in place for southbound traffic during resurfacing works on State Highway 2 between the SH2/State Highway 25 roundabout and the SH2/State Highway 27 intersection, beginning tomorrow.

Traffic headed south on SH2 between the SH2/SH25 roundabout and the SH2/SH27 Intersection will be detoured via SH25 and Canal East Road (right turn at Waitakaruru).

At the SH2/Canal East Road intersection traffic headed eastbound on SH2 will turn left and continue their journey. Traffic headed towards SH27 will turn right onto SH2 and travel west a short distance towards the SH2/SH27 intersection.

The detour will be in place from 6am Wednesday 10 March until 6pm Friday 12 March and will add between 8 and 12 minutes to motorists’ journeys.

Emergency services and residents will have access throughout the works, and access to the Hauraki Golf Club, Woodturners Café and Native Tree Cafe will be available from the eastern approach (coming from the Ngatea direction). Those who would have accessed the Golf Club or either café from the northern or western approaches, should instead follow the detour and turn right at the intersection of Canal East Road and SH2.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we undertake these important works.

