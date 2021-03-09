Road maintenance works on SH1 in Waitetoko from this week - NZTA

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 15:42

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that foam bitumen stabilisation work commences on State Highway 1 in the Waitetoko area, between Taupō and Turangi, this week.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place from Friday 12 March, with work expected to take place over two weeks. Minor delays can be expected between the hours of 7am and 7pm, when work is taking place.

Outside work hours both lanes will remain open, but with a reduced speed limit in place due to the uneven surface.

Foam bitumen stabilisation involves mixing bitumen into the existing road structure to improve the strength of the road. This technique increases the longevity and waterproofing abilities of the road surface in a quick and easy manner, decreasing disruption to road users.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)