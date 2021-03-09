Pahi wharf upgrade to begin April 2021

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 15:58

Construction work for the Pahi wharf upgrade is set to start next month. The project is part of Kaipara KickStart, led by Kaipara District Council and funded by the Provincial Development Unit, to grow the district’s economy and increase community wellbeing. Until recently the wharf has been owned by Pahi Regatta Club. In a Council meeting last month, Elected Members approved the purchase of Pahi Wharf and a non-exclusive license for Pahi Regatta Club to occupy. The purchase price was for a nominal amount of $1,000 (plus GST).

Pahi Regatta Club Commodore Darren Shephard is delighted the Council has taken ownership of the wharf, ensuring a collaborative relationship between Council and the Pahi community to look after and maintain the wharf.

"Pahi wharf is the home of the hugely popular Pahi Regatta every Anniversary Weekend, as well as being heavily used all year round. We can’t wait to see this important community asset undergo a much-needed upgrade so that it can better accommodate a wider range of boats and uses."

Kaipara Wharves Infrastructure Delivery Manager Mark Bell says the upgrade is second off the ranks to be completed. "The Pahi wharf upgrade follows on from the Dargaville pontoon, which was completed in October 2020. The new pontoon has already seen a lot of action. It’s been fantastic to see everything from waka ama to large commercial tour operators putting it to good use."

"I am looking forward to helping deliver another vital piece of infrastructure for our Kaipara community," says Mark Bell.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith is excited to see another Kaipara Wharves project begin its construction phase. "Pahi wharf upgrade is another piece of the Kaipara KickStart work coming to life, and will bring real, lasting economic benefits to our community. I am pleased to see the well-planned physical works begin soon," says Mayor Smith. "More access to the mighty Kaipara Harbour for more people, that’s what this is about."

The Pahi wharf work includes upgrading the current wharf, a new gangway and pontoon, and will allow the wharf to better cater for a wider range of boats, including passenger ferries, oyster boats and charter operations, as well as recreational vehicles. Please note that the construction start date will be dependent on COVID-19 restrictions. Work onsite is expected to take up to twelve weeks. Other work in the Kaipara Wharves project includes a new wharf at Pouto. You can read the final Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case which was approved and finalised in 2020 at kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kaipara-harbour-wharves