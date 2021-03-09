Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 16:21

ILT By-Election nominations open now

Nominations are open now for the ILT By-Election.

Former Invercargill Licensing Trust board member Mike Mika resigned in February after being appointed as a District Court Judge, creating a vacancy on the six-person board.

ILT Chief Executive Chris Ramsay said the by-election created an opportunity for someone to become part of a vibrant organisation.

"Our very purpose is to continue to drive tangible returns for our community," Mr Ramsay said.

"It’s an exciting time for both ILT and Invercargill, as we close in on the opening date for the biggest development in our Trust’s proud history - The Langlands Hotel."

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said nominations were open now, and close at midday on Wednesday 31 March.

"We encourage anyone considering standing in this by-election to get their nominations in early," Mr Morris said.

"All the information you might need to make a decision about running for election, or how to complete your nomination, is available on the Invercargill City Council website."

Voting in the by-election will open on 5 May, and close on election day at midday on Thursday, 27 May.