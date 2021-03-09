Clear felling of rare native trees at Canal Road 'a stain on Mayor Goff's legacy'

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 17:53

Today contractors felled the remaining 26 100-year-old native trees at Canal Road, Avondale. The community has been protecting the stand of trees in a tree sitting occupation for 245 days. Over 100 police and security guards were brought in to remove tree protectors and prevent the community from accessing the site. Contractors and police ignored the Aukati- Rahui placed by mana whenua. Throughout the day nine tree protectors were arrested as they attempted to save the stand.

"Today is a devastating day for the community at Canal Road and for our urban ngahere. Through a total failure of political leadership from Mayor Phil Goff, and Environment Minister David Parker, TÄmaki Makaurau has lost an irreplaceable and unmatched stand of mature, and rare native trees," said Juressa Lee, spokesperson for Mana RÄkau - Save Canal Road Native Trees.

"Thousands have grown up with these trees and fought to save them. This is a terrible loss but our resolve to return general tree protection is made stronger than ever"

"The lack of political action to step up and protect trees across TÄmaki and Aotearoa is disgraceful. The community in Avondale has organised and taken action to protect these trees for 245 days without any communication from the Mayor or Minister Parker, who have a responsibility towards our urban ngahere. We should not have to put our bodies on the line as the last line of defence for trees," said Lee

Today’s attack comes just three weeks after an overnight poison attack on the trees. Mana RÄkau took immediate action and received expert advice on removing the poison and remediating the trees, and were hopeful for their recovery.

Today, site developer, Paul Macey, of Made Homes, directed the entire felling operation. Macey has refused to respond to calls and an open letter from the community to engage with them about the stand of trees, and potential cost-neutral options for saving them.

"Again, the private interests of developers have been prioritised over what’s right for our community and our city. Again we’ve seen what we hold dear destroyed. Is it too much to ask to have people who are representing us, and those who are coming into our community to profit, to sit down and hear us out?" said Lee.

Over one-third of Auckland’s tree canopy has been destroyed since general tree protection legislation was removed in 2008.

"We have lost the rÄkau at Canal Road today but we have built a movement of tree protectors, and will continue to pressure our leaders to reinstate general tree protection in Aotearoa."