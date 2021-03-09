Police seek information following Masterton assaults

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 19:10

Police are making enquiries after three men were knocked unconscious in two separate incidents in Masterton early Sunday.

The first occurred near the BP service station on Chapel Street about 1.30am while the second took place in the Kuripuni area about 2am.

After receiving hospital treatment for head and other injuries the men are now recovering at home.

Two men, a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old, both from Masterton have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They have appeared in the Masterton District Court today and have been remanded in custody to reappear on 11 March.

Initial enquiries indicate those involved in both incidents had been drinking at a nearby licenced premises.

"At this time Police believe that one group was heading home when they were set upon by another group.

Although alcohol is believed to be a factor the reason for these attacks is unclear at this time," Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents is urged to get in touch with Police on 105, quoting file number 210308/7948.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage in the area or a camera in their vehicle that may have captured the assaults.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.