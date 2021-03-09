Truck fire on Great South Road on Waikato Expressway

|
Emergency services are in attendance at a truck fire on Great South Road, the Waikato Expressway, near Pokeno.
The incident occurred between Ridge and Razorback Roads at about 10:20pm.
There are no reported injuries.
The road is blocked to southbound traffic from Nikau Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
