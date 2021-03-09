Serious Crash on Hakarimata Road, Ngaruawahia

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 23:10

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Hakarimata Road, near Ngaruawahia.

The crash between two vehicles occurred just before 10:30pm near the intersection with Riverside Way.

Indications are that one person has suffered serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Hakarimata Road is closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.