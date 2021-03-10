Immigration NZ's actions signal that kindness 'isn't for everyone'

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 08:00

Immigration lawyer Aaron Martin reacts to the latest news from INZ about office closures in India, South Africa, and Manila and cuts in Beijing. The skilled migrant category will also be reviewed by the end of this month, but Martin expects any changes will not favour non-New Zealanders.

Last week, Immigration New Zealand announced the closure of offices in India, South Africa, and the Philippines, and Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi promised a review of skilled migrant residence category settings by the end of this month.

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would like to everyone to be kind, but kindness appears not to extend to everyone," says immigration lawyer Aaron Martin. "INZ will tell you that because of COVID-19, these are extraordinary times. Compared to the rest of the world, these aren’t extraordinary times - not in New Zealand anyway, especially not for people who are already onshore." Martin points to the fact that thousands of migrants have been waiting in limbo since last March, some of whom are already living in New Zealand and have been for years.

In October 2020, INZ suspended expressions of interest in the skilled migrant category for another six months, ostensibly to catch up on the backlog and review the category’s criteria. "Time is almost up, yet it appears that nothing has been done since then. Now we have the Minister announcing a review to justify another hold on the restart of the category," Martin says.

INZ has reported an 80% drop in applications, with no more international students coming, investor and entrepreneur applications on hold, and the Global Impact visa now defunct. Although work for INZ staff appears to be running out, there remains an enormous pool of unprocessed EOIs, many from onshore and therefore eligible, as well as an 18-month backlog of residence applications already filed.

"Given that we’ve had a year of border closure, you would expect a reallocation of human resource to deal with that backlog, or at least the reopening of the category to those onshore," says Martin. Reports indicate that cases are being pulled from the skilled migrant backlog for training purposes, meaning that unseasoned officers will be handling some residence cases. "A concern in itself, this move seems very late in coming."

At this stage, Minister Faafoi is avoiding talking numbers with regard to residence targets and warning employers not to rely on migrant workers. Faafoi also indicated that INZ would be working more closely with businesses to create more accurate skill shortage lists.

"Numbers must be part of the equation," contends Martin. "After all, Immigration’s operational funding relies on numbers, and the MIQ system works on numbers. Warning employers not to rely on migrant labour then refusing to talk numbers is, quite frankly, like walking around with one eye open and one eye closed."

On the Minister’s warning to employers, Martin observes, "Every immigration minister in the last 25 years has given this same speech about upskilling New Zealand workers, yet they miss the mark every time, with skill shortage lists that are too narrow and too prescriptive to accurately reflect industry need.

"To compete as a trading nation, we need to import skills at all levels of the workforce to train New Zealanders in the skills we currently lack - and take the jobs New Zealanders currently reject because they don’t see longevity for themselves in these industries, whether that’s construction, horticulture, or aged care.

"Trying to foist the responsibility of education and training onto employers has been tried repeatedly by successive governments and always fails. Why? Because the gaps in the labour market are too wide and too large to be filled domestically."