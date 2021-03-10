Lake Hawea sections hit the market at Longview

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 10:29

One of the most eagerly-awaited developments in the ‘hot’ Queenstown Lakes property market has hit the market this week.

Universal Developments has released the first tranche of sections at Longview in Lake Hawea, meaning offers can be made now.

Just 55 bare sections are being released on the 35ha development for 2021, on a stunning piece of land that’s just three minutes from the Lake Hawea water’s edge and a short drive from Wanaka.

Section prices start at $239,000 and are being marketed as ideal for first-home buyers, many of whom are struggling to get on the property ladder in the current market, retirees and those looking for the perfect holiday home.

Lake Hawea is renowned for its recreational opportunities including boating, mountain biking, kayaking and walking. Access to Wanaka’s world-renowned ski areas is less than an hour’s drive away.

The Wanaka and Lake Hawea areas are among the fastest growing in the country - just recently a plan to develop a massive film park on the outskirts of Wanaka was hailed as a "game-changer". Silverlight Studios has been given Government approval to apply under special Covid-19 legislation for a fast-tracked consent application to build film studios, production offices and a film and technology school.

Harcourts Wanaka agents Eamon and Riki Young say that in a fast-moving property market, buying land off the plan might just be the smartest way to make the most of record low interest rates and stake a claim in the Queenstown Lakes real estate market.

With some of the most affordable sections and packages in the Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes districts, the area is being seen as a future satellite township for Wanaka and Eamon Young believes it won't take long for land to be snapped up.

Affordable land and home packages will also be available with a range of local building companies lining up to work on options for buyers ranging from $499,000 to $549,000, $599,000 and $650,000, all under the ceiling for the Home Start Grant. There are also packages above the $650,000 figure.

Ten group homebuilders will each have a show home in a dedicated precinct at the subdivision.

"We're already seeing strong interest in the initial release, and as it's first-come first-served, those quick off the mark can choose their section and get underway with building their dream home," says Eamon.

Longview has consent in place for a childcare centre and for a commercial building containing a licensed café, offices and commercial tenancies. It also features two large reserves and children’s playground.

Titles on the first sections are expected in April 2022. All enquiries can be directed to theyoungs@harcourts.co.nz.