Wintec is gearing up for a different kind of graduation this year

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 11:24

It’s not long now before 1,840 Wintec graduands will put on their regalia and celebrate one of the best days in their lives, including 400 graduates who missed out in 2020, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Wintec is about to launch its Graduation and Special Awards ceremonies, starting with the popular Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae ceremonies on Friday 12 March 2021.

From 12 - 18 March, Wintec’s Graduation and Special Awards events will celebrate student success. Around 2,800 students from 2020 are eligible to graduate.

Wintec Chief Executive David Christiansen says it’s a week that is always highly anticipated by graduands who, like all Wintec students, have come through a very tough year.

"Our graduands and all our tauira/students and our staff have had a year that has tested each and every one of them. The last 12 months have put a whole new meaning on hardship and resilience for so many. Our graduands have invested time, money and a lot of commitment to reach this point and it’s really great to have the opportunity to celebrate their success with them," says Christiansen.

Around 400 graduates who missed out on the opportunity to walk across the stage to be conferred last year, are attending this year’s Wintec Graduation ceremonies. They include a number of former international students who remain in New Zealand.

Christiansen adds it has never been more important to have the events livestreamed, with higher numbers of graduands, friends and whÄnau/families unable to attend.

"For several years now, Wintec has livestreamed events on Facebook. With the current border restrictions and with the potential for travel restrictions from other regions, it’s important we continue to do this, to give more people the opportunity to share in the celebration online."

Wintec has adopted a few changes to the traditional graduation ceremonies to help keep everyone safe. Guests and graduands will be asked to check in using the NZ COVID Tracer app on the day and encouraged to stay home if they are unwell.

For safety’s sake, the traditional handshake will be replaced with a smile and a nod by Wintec Board Chair, Niwa Nuri who will be conferring Wintec graduates for the first time.

The first two Graduation ceremonies are planned for Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae on Friday 12 March. Graduating at the Marae has become so popular at Wintec for MÄori, Pasifika, International and domestic students, these events are at capacity. On Tuesday 16-Wednesday 17 March, a further four Wintec Graduation events are planned for Claudelands.

Wintec Graduation Parades will leave from Garden Place for Claudelands at 1.15pm on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 March.

