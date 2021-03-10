Civic Trust boosts Aigantighe project - Council

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 11:58

The project to strengthen and restore Aigantighe Art Gallery’s Heritage House Gallery has been boosted by $25,000 thanks to a significant donation.

The Timaru Civic Trust recently announced that they would pledge $25,000 towards the seismic strengthening and restoration of the 116-year old, category-2 heritage listed property, which closed in 2017, when the building was deemed to be earthquake prone.

The pledge was announced this week by Timaru Civic Trust Chairperson, Nigel Gilkison.

"The Timaru Civic Trust are pleased to be able to support the fundraising efforts of the Aigantighe Art Gallery with a pledge of $25,000 to help kick-start the fundraising campaign for the restoration of the House Gallery," he said.

"The Aigantighe Art Gallery, and in particular the House Gallery, offers a unique and distinctive public space to showcase the Gallery’s significant collection and our District's abundant local artistic talent to the wider community as well as to visitors from out of town."

Planning and preparation works on the Heritage House Gallery is well underway, with preliminary design completed and a resource consent application recently lodged. Physical works are planned to commence later this year, once funding for the project has been secured.

The project will cost an estimated $3 - $3.3m, with Council confirming last year they would contribute one third towards the total project cost. The remaining funding will be sourced from central government, community trusts and community fundraising. Project Manager, Hamish Pettengell, welcomed the donation, saying that it was great to have community support for this important cultural project.

"The Heritage House Gallery is an important cultural facility for the District. This project will see the building brought up to code, the heritage features restored, plus climate control and fire suppression systems installed, ensuring the long term preservation of the building for future generations," he said.

"It’s fantastic that the Timaru Civic Trust has recognised the value of this project for the communities of South Canterbury and on behalf of the Gallery we would like to thank them for their support."

Aigantighe Art Gallery is open daily while the Heritage House Gallery Project progresses, one of the exhibitions currently on display is My Beloved, which features favourites from the Gallery’s permanent collection. For more information about the Aigantighe Art Gallery, visit aigantighe.co.nz