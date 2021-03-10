Community mentoring to benefit Hurunui

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 12:54

Hurunui community members are being asked to sign up as local Youth Mentors after research shows it could benefit the general wellbeing of local young people.

A research project was recently undertaken by three women working in Youth Wellbeing: Michelle Cole of Meaningful Health Hurunui, and Sarah Wylie and Dr Janet Spittlehouse of The Collaborative Trust for Research and Training in Youth Health and Development.

The project focused on the wellbeing needs of young people within the Hurunui district and the findings were circulated through Together Hurunui. These findings were clear that local youth mentoring could benefit the community in many ways.

In response, a youth mentoring initiative is being launched by the council’s Hurunui Youth Programme.

Leading this initiative, and currently searching for locals interested in becoming a mentor, is Rebecca Pugh, Youth Development Coordinator for the Hurunui Youth Programme.

"Mentoring has positive impacts on many areas of a young person’s life - personal relationships, mental health, self-worth, academic schooling, confidence and decision making," she said.

"In turn, there are many positive benefits for the mentor also, such as the feeling of making a difference, having a purpose and giving back to their community, and the fulfilment of a meaningful new friendship."

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people in our community to know they are making a difference. Our mentors will support their young person by spending quality time together, doing activities they both enjoy."

The times, days and frequency of the mentoring are all negotiable, as long as those signing up are reliable and committed. For more information, potential mentors can contact Rebecca by emailing Rebecca.Pugh@hurunui.govt.nz or ringing/texting 027 1800 0582.