Police seek witnesses to indecent assault

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 13:05

Wairarapa Police are seeking witnesses to an indecent assault that occurred on the Wairarapa Train Service on Monday 8 March.

At around 4:45pm, a boy was travelling to the Wairarapa from the Hutt Valley when he was assaulted by an unknown male.

We believe the incident occurred on the train somewhere between Lower Hutt and Woodside.

Some concerned members of the public came to the assistance of the boy and intervened.

He was not injured but understandably shaken by the incident.

Police would like to speak to those people who helped the boy as we believe they have valuable information that will assist us in our investigation.

We would also like to speak to any other members of the public who were on the train and witnessed this incident.

Anyone with any information that can assist Police is asked to call 105 quoting file number 210308/0834.