SH30 reconstruction works underway between Horohoro and Atiamuri

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 14:22

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road reconstruction work on State Highway 30 between Horohoro and Ātiamuri, started earlier this week.

The works began Monday 8 March on a section of state highway immediately west of Nicholson Road and will be completed by the end of March, weather permitting.

Work on the 290m section includes strengthening the road underneath the surface layer and resealing.

Hours of work will be 7am to 5pm with Stop/Go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place during the day. When unattended, the site will operate under a 50km/h temporary speed limit, with loose chip warnings.

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

There are other road reconstruction and shoulder widening projects currently underway on SH30 near the SH30/SH5 intersection. Road users should expect additional delays if travelling this route.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Bay of Plenty.

Please take extra care, reduce your speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.

Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

