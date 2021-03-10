Next stage of Lake Benmore islands conifer control gets underway - LINZ

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 17:14

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is beginning the next stage of work to control wilding conifers on islands in Lake Benmore in the Waitaki River catchment.

LINZ Biosecurity and Biodiversity Group Manager, Megan Reid, says LINZ’s control programme on Lake Benmore began in 2018 after it was identified that seeds from wilding conifers on the islands are invading vulnerable land downwind.

"In many parts of the islands the conifers have increased in size and density and there is now the risk they will fall into the lake and become a hazard to the nearby hydro dam."

Ms Reid says the spread of invasive trees poses a threat to the ecological value of the area.

"Wilding conifers take over natural environments, and on islands in Lake Benmore they are displacing Waitaki broom - a critically threatened native plant only found in South Canterbury."

Work is due to begin this week and is expected to take one day to complete. This will include aerial spraying of Black Jacks, Turnagain and Whanau Islands to reach the trees densely covering these islands. In addition, on-the-ground control methods will be used in some places.

Ms Reid says LINZ has taken the community’s concerns into account.

"Targeted ground control will take place on Junction Island, allowing recreation to continue. Aerial spraying won’t take place on the island this year while we consider how best to approach the wilding conifer infestation in future operations."

"Over time LINZ will restore control areas with native plants, adding to the scenic and environmental value of the islands."

This work is being done in conjunction with the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme, which is carrying out control work on the neighbouring Benmore Peninsula.

LINZ supplier Boffa Miskell is overseeing the operation, and will work closely with Meridian Energy, Environment Canterbury and neighbouring landowners throughout the programme.