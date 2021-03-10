Fatal crash on SH29

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 19:35

Police can confirm one person has died in the crash between two vehicles on SH29, Lower Kaimai, this afternoon.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

Two other people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.

The road is expected to reopen within the next hour once emergency services have finished at the scene.