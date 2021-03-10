DCC investigation into water issue continuing

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 19:31

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the Dunedin City Council is working hard to ensure a clean, safe permanent drinking water supply is re-established as soon as possible for residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

"We know this situation has left people feeling anxious and upset, and we thank everybody for their patience. It has been tough, but we want to reassure everyone no stone is being left unturned as we work through this.

"While it is encouraging to hear lead levels in blood test results are generally in line with national data, our investigation into the cause of these intermittent elevated lead levels is continuing.

"The health and welfare of the community is our key priority,’’ Mr Hawkins says.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says 209 water samples have now been taken since the Do Not Drink Notice was issued, returning results that show lead either within acceptable limits or below detectable levels.

DCC staff now believe three of the six intermittent elevated lead levels detected earlier can likely be attributed to old, cast-iron pipes with lead fittings in the vicinity of Edinburgh Street, Waikouaiti.

An accelerated programme to replace about 6.5km of old pipes in the area is underway, costing about $6 million, and will address this. Work is estimated to be completed in June 2021.

In the meantime, investigations into other possible sources are continuing, but much has already been done.

This includes draining and testing sediment at the Waikouaiti raw water and Kiatoa reservoirs, which both supply affected communities. Both returned results well within acceptable standards.

Other potential sources of contamination suggested by the community are also being considered, including historic landfills (in the vicinity of Edinburgh Street and at the former Cherry Farm hospital site), lead shot or fly tips in the catchment, or sampling or analytical error.

So far, no evidence pointing to these as a source of elevated lead levels has been found, but the investigation into some suggestions is continuing, Ms Graham says.

DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says the DCC is also investing in new technology for more rapid automated water sampling and results, including an online lead monitor - believed to be a New Zealand first - and two new auto-samplers at the Waikouaiti water treatment plant.

Together these and other improvements aim to ensure the public can again have confidence their drinking water, once the Do Not Drink Notice is lifted by Public Health South.

Until then, the DCC will continue to work with Public Health South while providing safe drinking water via water tanks in all affected communities, as the investigation continues.

Options and timeframes to reestablish a permanent drinking water supply vary, depending on whether the source of the elevated lead levels is confirmed and addressed or not, and the type of solution settled on.

"We expect this could take at least two or three months, but we will keep the community updated as soon as we know more," Mr Dyer says.