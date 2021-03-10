Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 20:51

Three Lotto players from around the country will each be sailing away with $333,333 after winning Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Northland and Gisborne.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

With the America’s Cup kicking off today, Lotto NZ players can be proud that they 100% funded the 26 official chase boats supporting the teams out on the water. But the real magic will happen after the Cup, with these state-of-the-art boats heading around Aotearoa to take on a new life with Coastguard NZ.

Each year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits support thousands of great causes - like Coastguard NZ. So every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re a Kiwi helping Kiwis stay safe at sea.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Auckland is at Alert Level 2 and the rest of the country is at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.