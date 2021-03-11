Local councillors in Wanaka united: It's a 'no' to jet airports

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 00:01

WÄnaka’s three local councillors are being congratulated by numerous groups from around the Upper Clutha community for publicly sharing their clear, unequivocal and united views on the future of WÄnaka Airport. Statements from Councillors Calum Macleod, Niamh Shaw and Quentin Smith sent to WÄnaka Stakeholders Group were made public today.

The statements were made in response to WSG’s letter on behalf of almost 3,500 members to the Prime Minister, MPs and councillors from QLDC and Christchurch last month. The letter was supported by five residents associations, plus Sustainable Tarras, together representing thousands of residents in the area. The recipients were asked to state their views about plans to build airports in light of climate emergency declarations, emissions targets, the impacts of Covid-19 and concerns about the impacts of tourism.

In two emails published by WSG today, Calum Macleod agreed that New Zealand does not need any more jet capable airports: "There is ample airport capacity in the South Island," he said. When asked about international visitor numbers he said "more is not the answer" and pointed to the recommendations made in Simon Upton’s recent report on tourism. "The discussion demands to be what is the most sustainable - in fact regenerative - way forward for us all." He added that "there is no reason why Wanaka Airport could not stay as it currently stands."

Niamh Shaw was equally clear with her answer. "At present, with current information and the global crisis presented by climate change, I personally cannot see any justification for building (or expanding) NZ’s airport infrastructure." Councillor Shaw said that thus far she had seen "no compelling case put forward for the provision of additional airport infrastructure in NZ beyond response to demand - much of that driven by our tourism marketing which has, over the last ten years, favoured quantity over quality." She noted that development appears to be "dictated by airlines or the commercial interests of airport corporations."

Quentin Smith said "With regard [to] effects on our communities, infrastructure and the requirement to reduce emissions, it would be irresponsible to create additional jet capable in airports in NZ." He noted that "any additional aircraft movements would be completely contrary" to targets to reduce emissions. "We are going to have to come to terms with either a lesser numbers of flights or dramatically improved technology."

WSG chair Michael Ross said this morning that he was delighted that all three councillors had noted their public position against any further jet capability in Central Otago, let alone New Zealand. "Against the background of climate change and concerns about both our environment and local community, it is a very positive step that our councillors have chosen to make these unequivocal statements."

"We hope that all other councillors and mayors of QLDC and Christchurch City Council will follow with equally thoughtful and responsible acknowledgement of this position." Mr Ross said that WSG had already received initial responses from the Prime Minister’s office as well as various MPs and parties, and hopes that "they all ultimately take the same stand on this issue given its national and international significance, and also given our Prime Minister’s international reputation and credibility."

The full letter from WSG to the Prime Minister and central national and local politicians is published in full on WSG’s website, along with the full answers from each of our three WÄnaka Ward councillors.